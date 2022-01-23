Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,194 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 134.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

