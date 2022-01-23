Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSCO. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

