CIBC Lowers Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$13.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.71.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$8.83 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -153.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

