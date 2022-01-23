CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 275.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CNMD stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

