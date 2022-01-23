CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,125,786 shares of company stock valued at $276,937,371. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGM opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 1.26. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

