CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $139.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

