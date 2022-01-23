CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $269,000 Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.96. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

