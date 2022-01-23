CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $265,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,927.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,036 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of FSK opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

