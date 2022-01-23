CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $262,000 Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $76,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SJI stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

