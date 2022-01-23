CI Investments Inc. Sells 12,819 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

