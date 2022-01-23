CI Investments Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Best Buy by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Best Buy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 358,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

