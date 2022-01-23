CI Investments Inc. Has $923,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 54.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDXX opened at $501.96 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $601.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.