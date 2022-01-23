CI Investments Inc. Has $769,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 3,969.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 173.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $84.28 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

