CI Investments Inc. Has $721,000 Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,696 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,199 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,908 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

