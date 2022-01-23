CI Investments Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SC. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 5,619.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 793,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 779,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,108,000 after acquiring an additional 718,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 429,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.