CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 50.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.47.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.