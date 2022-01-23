CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CXF)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

TSE:CXF opened at C$10.05 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of C$10.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.28.

