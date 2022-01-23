Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

CD stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.