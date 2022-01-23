Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.67

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.67 and last traded at $62.93, with a volume of 10391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.14.
Several research firms have weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.14.
In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
