ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.23 Million

Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will post $76.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $78.48 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $237.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $240.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $379.73 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $406.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,409,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,009. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

In other news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

