Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $77.94 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 1563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.

Specifically, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after buying an additional 966,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after acquiring an additional 685,918 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

