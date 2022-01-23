Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.78.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.