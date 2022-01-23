Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 79.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -216.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $330.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.43. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $25.75.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 134.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

