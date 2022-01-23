CCC Intelligent Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,901 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,100% compared to the typical volume of 325 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CCCS opened at $10.17 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

