Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Holdings Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

