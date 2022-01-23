CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,070 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.