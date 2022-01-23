CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $667,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 58,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Baidu by 82.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

BIDU stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.