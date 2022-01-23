CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $362,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

