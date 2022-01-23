CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $290,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.77.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

