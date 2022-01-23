CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $147,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,482,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $246.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.38 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.20 and a 200 day moving average of $297.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

