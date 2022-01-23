CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires 2,082 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.