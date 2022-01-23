Carole Plante Sells 90,000 Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Senior Officer Carole Plante sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$15,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,322.
Reunion Gold stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$136.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.21. Reunion Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.
Reunion Gold Company Profile
