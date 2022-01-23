Carole Plante Sells 90,000 Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Senior Officer Carole Plante sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$15,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,322.

Reunion Gold stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$136.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.21. Reunion Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

