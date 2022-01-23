Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:CUK opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

