Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $114.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.