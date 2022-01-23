Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.71.

WYNN opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

