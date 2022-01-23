Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.5% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $402.43 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

