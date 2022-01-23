Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 299.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 188.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,251,000 after buying an additional 409,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

