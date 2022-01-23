Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $23,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $227.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

