Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $1,048,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and have sold 112,037 shares worth $8,670,573. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 172,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cardlytics by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 384,974 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cardlytics by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

