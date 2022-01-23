Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.67.
CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $1,048,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and have sold 112,037 shares worth $8,670,573. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $161.47.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
