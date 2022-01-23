Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce sales of $20.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.21 million and the highest is $21.05 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $19.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $80.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $80.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $92.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of CSWC stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. 191,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,617. The company has a market cap of $552.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

