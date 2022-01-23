Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.19

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.19 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 60.80 ($0.83). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 64.20 ($0.88), with a volume of 51,040 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 70 ($0.96) in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.09. The stock has a market cap of £106.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

In other Capital & Regional news, insider Stuart Wetherly sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £1,442.46 ($1,968.15).

About Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

