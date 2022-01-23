Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $177.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.58.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.28. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.