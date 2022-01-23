Capital One Financial (COF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $146.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average is $158.28. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $177.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.