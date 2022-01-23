Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €72.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €72.83 ($82.77).

COK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of ETR COK traded down €2.90 ($3.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €54.76 ($62.23). The company had a trading volume of 139,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The business’s 50-day moving average is €59.61 and its 200-day moving average is €56.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. Cancom has a 52 week low of €43.02 ($48.89) and a 52 week high of €64.82 ($73.66).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

