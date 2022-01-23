Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$20.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

FLMMF stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

