California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Bunge worth $25,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 13.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Bunge stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.