California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.57 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Whirlpool worth $28,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day moving average of $219.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

