California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $24,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $223,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shares of CCEP opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

