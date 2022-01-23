California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,589 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Floor & Decor worth $27,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Floor & Decor by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

NYSE:FND opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

