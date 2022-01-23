Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.36. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,233 shares of company stock valued at $24,098,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

